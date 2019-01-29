About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fulfill demands of protesting NRHM employees: Mir

Published at January 29, 2019 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)162views


Srinagar, Jan 28 :

Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday said that the demands of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) employees should be fulfilled.
Mir in a statement issued said that the NRHM employees are on strike to demand pay as per their work, which must be fulfilled.
“The employees are serving in the hospitals with decision and honesty and have every right to get their pay as per their work, therefore, I urge the state administration to look into their demands and fulfill that at an earliest,” he said. (KNS)

