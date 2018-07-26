Fulfill demands of non-gazzetted employees of Horticulture Deptt: Tarigami to govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25:
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Wednesday urged the state government to immediately fulfill the long pending demands of non-gazzetted employees of Horticulture Department.
The employees are demanding removal of pay anomalies of non-gazetted staff, reorganization of the department and amendment in non-gazetted recruitment rules. The employees are fighting for removal of pay anomalies for the last one decade while the demand of reorganization of the department is pending for the last seven years.
The Government without any further delay must fulfill the demands of these employees so that they can perform their duties in a better way. Horticulture is the backbone of the state’s economy and continues to remain an important sector for socio-economic development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the key sector for employment and income generation.
There is a need to revamp and revitalize the horticulture sector and the employees of the Department are important elements in providing requisite boost to the sector. There is also need to develop proper infrastructure for storage of fruits and establishment of Plant Health clinics across the state. The Department should also explore the possibility for establishing more testing labs and fruit packaging units.
