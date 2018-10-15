Fulfill demands of construction workers: Tarigami

Srinagar:
Addressing road and tunnel construction workers at Sangaldan, Reasi, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, President, CITU, J&K and MLA urged government to address the burning and long pending issues of the workforce.
Tarigami demanded that the workforce be paid wages as per their category i.e. Rs.370/-, Rs.433/-, Rs.522/- & Rs.622/- for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories.
The concerned workforce— engaged in the construction of crucial four lane national highway road and tunnels, need to be covered under social security benefits which include pension, gratuity, ESIC and EPF. He stressed for provision of overtime at the rate of twice the existing ordinary wages, first aid facility at workplace, reimbursement of medical bills within a specific period of time, night shift allowance to the workers engaged during night hours, temporary accommodation facility to the workers hailing from outside, two uniforms (winter and summer), safety shoes, safety helmet and belt, goggals, hand gloves. He emphasized that the workers engaged in risky job of tunnel construction should be paid tunnel/ high allowances, transportation facility for shift workers be also e shred. All the construction workers should be registered with the J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in a hassle free manner and payment of adequate compensation in case of death, permanent or temporary disability be ensured to this section of workers with a stipulated period after the unforeseen incident takes place.