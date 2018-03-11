Fulfill demands of Aganwari workers, helpers: Tarigami to govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
CPI-M leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today batted strongly for fulfilling the demands of Aganwari workers and helpers by the government and releasing their wages pending for several months.
These workers and helpers are on strike in Jammu and are holding demonstrations from last several days. But the government is not paying any heed to their demand, nor has any minister visited them so far. Anganwari workers and Helpers working since 1975 under ICDS Scheme are getting meagre Rs. 3,600 and Rs.18,00 per month. Neither any pension scheme is available for them nor government has awarded them anything for their services.
The demands of the protesting Anganwadi staff that they should be paid at par with Delhi State where workers and helpers are getting RS 10,000 and RS 5,000 respectively are genuine and J&K Government should without any further delay agree to this demand.
Last year the government while presenting the Budget had declared that there will be an enhancement of Rs 500 in the honorarium of these workers but the order was never implemented. Government makes tall claims when it comes to the welfare of the women but the reality is that injustice is being done with them.
Anganwadi workers and helpers have greatly contributed in making the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) viable in the state but they have been pushed to the wall and the state government seems to be insensitive towards their well-being. (GNS)
