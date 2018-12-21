Fukki recovered in Pattan, two accused arrested

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Dec 20:
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have recovered 38 kilograms of fukki- a narcotic substance at Pattan area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police said two accused were arrested in this case.
A police spokesperson said that a naka was established at Nihlapora road near Cheksari crossing by a police party. “During the naka checking of vehicles, a load carrier bearing number JK05F 7615 tried to run away from the naka point but was intercepted by the team. During the search of the vehicle, two bags of fukki were recovered and two drug pedlers were arrested,” the police spokesperson said.
He said that both vehicle and fukki were seized on the spot. Baramulla police identified the accused persons as Sajad Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Nadeem Ahmad Lone son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone, both residents of Sher colony Sopore.
“An FIR number 229/2018 US 8/22 NDPS Act has been registered in police station Pattan and investigation has been started,” they said.