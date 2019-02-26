Fuel shortage

Recent mass panic in the Valley notwithstanding, the shortage of some essentials like fuel and livestock is for real and needs the attention of the administration. Since the closure of highway after heavy snowfall, dearth of fuel and food material has been observed in Kashmir. Earlier, it was hoped that after the clearing of stranded vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway, which included trucks bringing in the essentials to valley, the shortage of fuel and food will be over. However, landslides that were triggered by snow and rains afterwards also caused the halt in the supply of essentials. Though the state administration assured on several occasions that all roads will be cleared within days and the stock in Kashmir was adequate, reports emerging from different parts of valley state otherwise. Numerous complaints regarding the shortage of cooking gas (LPG) have been made in the last couple of weeks. On Monday too there was a temporary suspension of traffic on the highway and when the last report came authorities said that the highway may be reopened today if the weather conditions remained suitable. From an administration point of view, Kashmir valley has remained a challenge as during winters the Secretariat and government officials shift to the summer capital leaving few to look after things here. To put an end to this ordeal, as the ritual of moving Darbar continues, the government proposed Winter Secretariat. Some of the officials were said to remain in Valley to take stock of the situation that changes abruptly as crises triggered by harsh weather become routine. Even as an experiment it failed to meet the expectations of both the people and its proponents. The district administrations wield more governing powers during these periods. Therefore, in case of crisis unfolding in any part of the valley, the district administrations are directly responsible. For the shortage of fuel and food material as lamented by the people, it is hoped that the administration will take care of the situation and redress the grievances of the people. It is also true that district administrations feel handicapped during situations like natural disasters. For instance, when avalanches hit the regions there is little in the hands of the district administration to salvage the situation. Nevertheless, the administration must keep a close watch and ensure that there is no paucity of essentials. The administration must take regular inputs from the market checking teams on the availability of essentials like fuel, ration, medicines and other consumables.