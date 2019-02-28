Fuel crisis likely to end as 400 oil tankers reach Kashmir, says admin

Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
The fuel crisis across Kashmir is likely to end by Thursday, as 400 oil tankers have crossed the Jawahar Tunnel on Wednesday—following the blockade of Srinagar-Jammu highway due to the landslides.
For the last few days, motorists are facing difficulties because of the shortage of petrol across Kashmir—with administration blaming blockade of highway as the reason.
Most of the fuel stations in Srinagar and several parts of Kashmir run dry, leaving commuters in hardships.
But according to administration, the oil tankers have reached Kashmir and the crisis is likely to end by Wednesday evening.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told Rising Kashmir that the Kashmir received around 240 tankers, trucks so far which would be dispatched for distribution later tonight (Wednesday).
“We have issued order for keeping reserve for ambulances. Carrying the fuel in canes etc is banned. Hoarding is also prohibited," he said.
For the last few days, commuters are having tough time. The vehicles of number of commuters are running short of petrol, forcing them to keep their vehicles at home. The claims of the government are in contrast to the ground situation, “said Bashir Ahmad at M A Road.
Scores of commuters alleged that though petrol was available in Kashmir but it has been kept at the disposal of armed forces. “We don’t understand why petrol crisis erupted all of a sudden. Last time also highway was blocked, but no such crisis arises,” said Ghulam Muhammad of Dailgam area of south Kashmir.
Rising Kashmir received numerous telephonic calls—people complaining that from north Kashmir to south, not a single drop of petroleum is available at stations.
Meanwhile, IGP, Traffic Alok Kumar told Rising Kashmir that the highway was partially open for stranded vehicles only. “We allowed over 400 petroleum vehicles today (Wednesday). There are no stranded vehicles on the highway. All the vehicles specifically carrying petroleum which were stranded at different places are on the way to Kashmir," he said.
The official said the highway was blocked due to the landslides at Ramban - Ramsoo stretch. “The clearance work was done. But on Thursday, the vehicular movement will be from Srinagar to Jammu. "