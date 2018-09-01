FTII’s foundation course in smartphone film making conclude in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
The week-long Foundation Course in Smartphone Film Making conducted by Film and Television Institute of India (FTIl), Pune with support of Press Club Jammu concluded here on Friday.
According to an official, speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function.
Senior functionaries of Press Club Jammu including President, Ashwani Kumar and General Secretary, Zorawar Singh besides Prof. Dr G B Singh, Faculty member, FTII were present at the concluding ceremony. DD News correspondent Sanjeet Khajuria conducted the proceedings of the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker appreciated FTII and Press Club Jammu for organizing the short course to encourage and nurture the creative talent in the region.
Dr Singh hoped that the course will prove to be instrumental in bringing out the creative abilities of the participants. He said that the Jammu region is going through transformation period and called upon the younger generation be the torch bearer of positive social change through their creative work. He also interacted with the participants and wished them a great success.
Short Films made by participants were also screened on the occasion.
A total of 51 participants, including journalists and students, learned various aspects of film making from their Mentor Ritesh Taksande, during this course conducted under FTII's outreach programme called Skilling India in Film and Television (SKIFT), the official said.
The film making course received an overwhelming response from the participants. The dignitaries also distributed certificates among the participants.
Earlier, several deputations, mostly from Billawar constituency, called on the Speaker and put forth development demands of their areas.
Responding to the demands, the Speaker assured them that all their genuine demands would be looked into on priority and directed the concerned officials to take all necessary measures to address their issues at the earliest. He asked the concerned officers to assess the developmental need of the constituency and instructed them to put in place a proper mechanism to meet the aspiration of the locals, added the official.