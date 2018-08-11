FTC holds training programme for farmers

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Farmers Training Centre, Jammu on Friday organized one day Farmers Awareness Camp here at Village ChakMurar of Jakh Zone in Samba District.
According to an official, around 50 farmers participated in the Training Programme which was conducted under the directions and guidance of Director Agriculture Jammu H. K. Razdan and Deputy Director of Agriculture (Trainings) Jammu Sunil Kumar Koul.
J. C. Raina Agriculture Information Officer and R. K. Mathu Demonstrator from Farmers Training Centre Jammu spoke on the Agricultural Mechanization, ways for Doubling of Farmers Income and schemes beneficial for farmers.
AEO Jakh, Pradeep Kumar delivered lecture on adoption of improved agricultural Practices in maize and paddy.
The farmers were also educated about organic farming and vermi-composting. AEO Mushrooms Avtar Singh gave technical presentation on cultivation of Button, Dhingri and Milky Mushrooms, while Technology Manager Parshotam Sharma delivered lecture on Waste Decomposer &Panchgavya, the official added.