FSO team raids unhealthy Food premises

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A team of Food Safety Organization(FSO) today raided several premises involved in preparation of Momos without permission.

As per an official handout, on the receipt of numerous complaints about the unhygienic preparations in residential areas, the team headed by Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K Govt Vinod Sharma paid a surprise visit to Gorkha Nagar where these momos are cooked on whole sale and sold to various food vendors.

During the inspection, it was found that almost all the cooking premises were mainly established in the residential houses. The team lifted the samples of prepared momos, sauces and raw materials used for preparations of momos and sent to the Food Testing Laboratory for detection of adulteration.

Commissioner directed the food business operators to obtain licenses of their food establishments from fssai and improve the infrastructures to maintain hygiene at all levels to avoid cross contamination.