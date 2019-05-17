FSO imposes fine on hotel, SMHS canteen during surprise inspection

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissionerate of Food Safety on Thursday inspected various food establishments in Srinagar City to check the quality of food items, sanitary and hygienic conditions of the food establishments. The food establishments inspected include SMHS, Hospital Canteens, Super Specialty Hospital Canteen, GB Pant Hospital Canteen, CH2 Hotel and other Hotels housing Move Employees.

The surprise team included Commissioner, Food Safety, Vinod Sharma accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety, Kashmir, Irfana Ahmad, Designated Officer, District Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad Mir and other concerned officers.

In a statement issued here, a spokesperson of Commissionerate of Food Safety, J&K said that during the inspection one canteen inside the Super Specialty Hospital SMHS Srinagar was found in insanitary and unhygienic condition. The catering contractor of the canteen was on-spot slapped with an amount of Rs 10,000 as fine.

In addition the in-patient catering at various hospitals was also checked and the in-charges of the caterings were impressed upon to strictly follow the sanitary and hygienic requirements of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 Rules & regulations made thereunder.

A hotel CH2, Sonawar was found using the expired (over-dated) ingredients in the preparation of food and using newspapers for wrapping of food items. A fine of Rs 30, 000 was imposed on the hotel.

Besides various hotels housing move employees were also inspected to check the hygiene and sanitary conditions of the establishments and the catering in-charges of these hotels were also directed to follow the Rules & Regulations prescribed in FSS Act.

Commissioner further directed the officers staff to be more vigilant because of the forthcoming holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.