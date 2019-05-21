FSO collects fine of Rs 232500 from erring traders

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Office of Food Safety Organization (FSO) in district Srinagar today informed that the organization during the current week imposed a fine amount of Rs2,32,500 from the erring traders under Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 Rules and Regulations, 2011.

According to the communiqué issued here, prosecutions were sanctioned against some food business operators of the State for selling, manufacturing, storing, distributing articles of food which have been declared as unsafe by the various Food Testing Laboratories.

The communiqué further read that the organization has started a special drive for checking quality of food items and sanitary and hygienic conditions of the food establishments providing food to the in-patients, attendants in different hospitals and employees of the move offices and consumers in general.