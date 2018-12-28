Fruits, vegetables with adhesive stickers can be harmful

Food Safety deptt issues advisory, asks traders to avoid using stickers
Food Safety deptt issues advisory, asks traders to avoid using stickers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar December 27:
Food Safety department has cautioned consumers of buying fruits or vegetables having adhesive stickers attached to them. It said adhesive may be harmful for the human consumption.
In an advisory, Commissionerate of Food Safety said adhesive stickers’ could contain harmful chemicals that can affect human health.
The Commissioner Food Safety Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar in the advisory said food business operators use adhesive stickers to make their products look premium and sometimes to hide any decay or defect on the product.
The advisory said the skin of the fruits and vegetables is porous and chemicals may migrate into the food or may be consumed along with the fruits and vegetables.
“The risk of consuming these adhesives is high in case of fruits and vegetables consumed with their skin.”
The advisory said the fruits and vegetables with stickers are not necessarily of premium quality and consumers must check the quality before buying them.
It said consumers must peel or cut away the skin of the fruits and vegetables where the sticker was applied to prevent consuming the residues of the adhesive used on stickers.
“Wash the fruits and vegetables properly with clean water before consumption.”
It advised food business operators to avoid placing any stickers or labels directly on fruits
“If stickers are used, then the adhesive used on the stickers must be of a quality which should not cause any adverse effect on human health. A functional barrier may be used to avoid direct application of the stickers on fruits and vegetables. The ink used on the stickers must be food grade quality and must not migrate into the food.”