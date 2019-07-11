Fruit traders urge Govt to ensure smooth passing of fruit trucks on highway

July 11, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Fruit traders protest at Fruit Mandi Parimpora Srinagar on Wednesday against the unnecessary interruption of the Fruit loaded trucks on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway.

Fruit loaded trucks were deliberately stopped on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway with intention to weaken the economic position of Valley, said the traders.

Chairman of Kashmir valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Bashir said that unnecessary stoppage of fruit loaded trucks for days together on Srinagar-Jammu National highway results in huge loss.

He said that since last several days as per the decision of the Governor administration, in view of annual Yatra the fruit loaded trucks are often stopped on Srinagar-Jammu national highway for days together. “With the result due to extreme temperature entire fruit gets damaged,” he said.

Bashir added that earlier ban on highway traffic for two days a week caused heavy losses to horticulture sector of the State. He said that similarly during recent cherry season the Governor administration have also stopped cherry loaded trucks on Srinagar-Jammu national highway for days together. “With the result the poor cherry growers of the Valley have suffered heavy losses,” he said.

Basher who is also the president of the New Kashmir Fruit Association said that we appeal the Administration kindly allow the fruit loaded trucks to move forward on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway without any interruption even against convoy and yatra traffic.

He said, “We welcome Yatra and Yatri’s with depths of our hearts but at the same time we urge the government that the measures should not affect the fragile economic position.”