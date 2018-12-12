Fruit Marketing Complex Parimpora without electricity for 3 weeks

Rising Kashmir News
The fruit and vegetable dealers have complained of non-availability of electricity at Fruit Mandi Parimpora.
In a statement, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Association said 400 KV electrical transformer has been shifted from Fruit Marketing Complex Parimpora to Zainakot workshop for necessary repairing in the last week of November 2018.
It said the association also paid charges for the lifting of the transformer but was not repaired till date causing immense convenience to the dealers a fruit and vegetable dealers at Mandi.
The fruit growers association said they have approached KK Sharma Advisor Incharge PDD Commissioner, Secretary PDD and Chief Engineer EM&RE wing PDD Srinagar and other concerned officers of Power Development Department have been repeatedly requested for re-installation.
“Since the Fruit Marketing Complex Parimpora is one of the largest fruit Mandis of the State and remains functional round the year. The fruits and vegetables from various parts of the country arrive in this fruit marketing complex round the year and hundreds of trucks loaded with fruit and vegetables arrive. Fresh fruits and vegetables are dispatched to other parts of the country on daily basis from this mandi,” it said.
It said 300 firms in Fruit Marketing Complex, Parimopra are fully metered with 2KV load agreement on every firm.
“But it is unfortunate that against load agreement of 600KV only 400KV transformer stands installed in this Fruit Complex which of and on due to overload develops technical snag with the result all the traders here faces acute hardships.”
It said Fruit Marketing Complex Parimpora is one of the biggest Mandis in J&K State and second largest after Delhi and remains functional round the year.
New Kashmir Fruit Association has requested KK Sharma Advisor in-charge PDD Commissioner Secretary PDD and Chief Engineer EM&RE wing PDD Srinagar to make all possible efforts for installation of 630KV transformer instead of 400KV transformer in the Fruit Marketing Complex on war footing basis failing which Fruit Marketing Complex will remain closed for all sort of business.