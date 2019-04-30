About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Fruit Mandi observes shutdown against highway closure

Fruit and vegetable traders at Parimpora Mandi, the largest mandi in Kashmir, Monday started an indefinite strike against the government for failing to fulfill their demand of the traffic mismanagement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
They demanded State administration to allow hassle-free transportation of the fruits and vegetables within and outside the State.
The association members also organized a protest today at Parimpora mandi here in which the traders affiliated with the trade participated.
President of Fruit Mandi Association, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said that it was the failure of State administration that the traders have take to the streets to raise their demands.
“We suffered a huge loss as our supplies are stopped unnecessarily on Jammu-Srinagar highway pushing the traders towards starvation,” he said.
President said that not only the businessmen but the labourers working in the mandi are also facing tremendous hardships due to the halt in the trade.
“The State administration must take steps to ensure the traders do not suffer and the supplies must not be stopped on the way,” he said.
He said that the pious month, Ramadhan is approaching and the vegetables must be available for the people.
“Stopping the supplies has caused huge sufferings to the people,” he said.
He said the media has played a pivotal role in highlighting the issue and people have also expressed resentment over the moves of State administration.
“We hope that the demands of traders will be fulfilled soon and suitable action will be taken in this regard,” he further added.
The strike call given by Management of this Association have been fully supported by Fruit Mandi Anantnag , Vegetable Mandi Ishajipora, Fruit Mandi Sopore, Trade Union Parimpora, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Shahre-khaas Traders and Batamallo Coordination Committee and others as well. The Management of this Association are highly thankful for their support.

