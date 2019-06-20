Fruit growers worried as hailstorm damages crops

June 20, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Seek loss assessment, introduction of crop insurance scheme

Fruit growers and dealers have expressed concern over the damage to fruit orchards in the valley due to frequent hailstorm, winds and heavy rainfall.

Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union Bashir Ahmad Basheer said that the Valley based growers and dealers were expecting good crop of the fruit.

“We were expecting bumper crop of apple and cherry but unfortunately frequent hailstorm and high intensity rainfall damaged it to a large extent,” he said.

Basheer who is also President of New Kashmir Fruit Association said that reports received from fruit growers across Kashmir indicate massive losses to the growers. Almost entire harvest of cherry and other fresh fruits is ruined,” he said.

He said during past the winds have also damaged the trees and branches.

Chairman they were already suffering from the frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

“That closure deteriorated apple and cherry crop in transit,” he added.

The growers have pegged losses to the tune of Rs 250 crores

The Union which is an umbrella Body of all Fruit Associations of the Valley has requested Advisor In charge horticulture to direct the SKAUST Kashmir and director Horticulture Development Department Kashmir and Director Horticulture P&M J&K to depute the concern staff immediately to all affected areas.

He said that Baramulla, Ganderbal, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Kupwara and other areas are most affected.

“All the fruit growers of the affected areas be made aware about necessary remedial measures to be adopted in order to avoid further damages and diseased in the standing cherry, apple and other fresh fruits,” he further added.

He also demanded Crop Insurance Scheme as a sort of immediate relief for fruit growers and dealers of the Valley at the time of natural disaster.