Fruit growers suffer huge losses, demand compensation

Srinagar, Nov 07:

The recent snowfall across the Valley has left thousands of farmers and fruit growers in Kashmir worried as fruits worth crores of rupees were damaged.
The fruit growers in Sirhama village of Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district also suffered a huge loss due to the recent snowfall.
The fruit growers said that besides the produce, the apple trees in the village were also fully damaged, thereby resulting in huge losses to them.
The growers said that they are worried over the devastation they suffered due to the untimely snowfall. “The orchards are the sole source of our livelihood but after suffering the huge loss, the government compensation is the only hope for us,” they said.
Villagers also appealed the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik to compensate all the growers and depute a high-level team of officials to this village to assess the losses. (KNS)

