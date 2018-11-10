Fruit growers protest in Srinagar, demand waiving off KCC loans

Irfan YatooSrinagar
Hundreds of fruit growers from south Kashmir on Saturday staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, demanding waving off Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans. The protesting growers also demanded implementing of crop insurance schemes in Kashmir.
The farmers were protesting under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Kisan Tehreek.
The protestors were demanding full compensation for the damage caused by unexpected snowfall in the valley recently.
General Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Kisan Tehreek, Ghulam Nabi Malik said that government has failed to implement crop insurance schemes in Kashmir but in Jammu province, the scheme has been implemented.
Malik demanded one-time wave of KCC loans and crop insurance for the fruit growers of the valley.