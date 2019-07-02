Fruit growers, JKSECC seek lifting of curbs

July 02, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

The ban on movement of civilian traffic on Qazigund to Nashri stretch of Srinagar-Jammu highway for five hours in a day during the movement of the convoy of Amarnath yatris has triggered an outrage here.

The fruit growers and dealers as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC), an amalgam of various trade, pharmaceutical and houseboat associations has denounced the ban stating that it restricts regular vehicular traffic movement on the highway.

The ban has been seen to affecting the livelihood of the people of Kashmir and the authorities were asked to allow the fruit and vegetables trucks during Yatra convoy movements to ensure that there was no loss to the industry.

Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-dealers Union, Bashir Ahmad Basheer, said Kashmiri fruit growers and dealers are extremely worried about ban on civil traffic on Qazigund to Nashri stretch of the highway for five hours in a day.

Amarnath yatra began on Monday and two batches of pilgrims have already arrived from Jammu to their base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam amid tight security.

Bashir said that the fruit growers as well as dealers are seeking to make annual Amarnath Yatra a success and even welcome the yatris.

“But at the same time the ban on civilian traffic on the highway stretch will cause extreme hardships in the transportation of fresh fruits,” he said.

The chairman said that if the perishable “fruits particularly cherry and plum” don’t reach their destinations well in time, it would cause problems to them.

“It is unfortunate that the natural disaster with frequent hailstorm, stormy winds and strong rains since last three months now has destroyed the fresh fruit crop in all fruit orchards of the Valley,” he said.

“The apple crop stored in cold storage facilities in the Valley are also essentially required to be transported to their destinations within country failing which the growers and dealers will have to face additional losses,” he added.

Bashir said that in case the ban on civil traffic on the highway is not revoked immediately it “will be presumed that there is a conspiracy” from the side of Governor’s administration to weaken the economic situation of the Valley.

He asked the Governor’s administration to revoke the ban and allow the plying of fresh fruit laden trucks during Amarnath yatra so that fruit growers and dealers “feel a sigh of relief.”

Meanwhile the Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) also lambasted the state government on its latest diktat to restrict the regular vehicular traffic movement on the highway and “termed it as an assault on the economy and livelihood of the people of Kashmir.”

In an emergency meeting of the amalgam held to discuss the highway ban, the members said that the frequent restrictions on the highway during past one year on one or the other pretext had “caused havoc and unimaginable losses to the business community apart from severe inconvenience to the general public including patients and tourists.”

"Nowhere in the world are the people subjected to such bizarre and deplorable treatment by the governments that claim to have been established for the service of same very people,” said JKSECC. It demanded the immediate revocation of the “anti people diktat.”

Allowing vehicular traffic for just few hours besides frequent road blockades due to widening and abnormal weather conditions is a virtual strangulation of economic activities in Kashmir Valley “which has brought the business community to the brink of collective bankruptcy.”

“The government needs to come clean whether its moves were intentional to crush Kashmir economy as in that case the members of our business community will also use their options to be or be not in the business in such a forced unfavorable and hostile environment,” the statement said.

JKSECC wondered that the restrictions on highway on the “pretext of paving way for ‘safe’ travelling of Amarnath yatris is unprecedented as these yatris have been visiting the holy shrine for decades without any such diktat.”

“It is the general public and not the governments who have been providing open arm welcome, comforts and hospitality to the yatris as their revered guests. The government by attempting to make an otherwise a regular pilgrimage look like an aggression was actually making the lives of the common people uncomfortable. The Kashmiri society left, right and centre strongly believes in facilitating the yatris with their cooperation and services. The government needs to remember that Kashmiris have laid down their lives in protecting yatris from vagaries of weather during several pilgrimages,” the statement added.