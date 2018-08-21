Fruit growers hold protest rally at Parimpora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
New Kashmir Fruit Association Srinagar Monday held a protest rally in the premises of Fruit Marketing Complex Parimpora in which fruit growers, customers from different parts of the valley participated. During the protest relay, Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Association Bashir Ahmad Basheer addressed the gathering and said that they would stand united and not allow anyone to fiddle with Article 35 (A).
He said in case efforts are made at any level by the central Government, fruit Growers and Dealers of the valley would will strongly protest against the move and will not hesitate for any sacrifices to defending said Article 35 (A).
Basheer who is also the President of The New Kashmir Fruit Association said association members appealed to Government of India to dismiss the case at Supreme Court of India forthwith.
He said efforts to change demography of State of Jammu & Kashmir may never be initiated failing which untoward results will come-up.
Bashir further added that they if Article is removed, then the rights of original citizens of Jammu and Kashmir on their immovable property and other such rights would be taken away and all Indians would be afforded right to establish their settlements in length and breadth of the state pushing away the original citizens.
The association members said the purpose behind the PIL is to change the demography character of Jammu and Kashmir and alter the nature of dispute that is internationally recognized.
At the conclusion of the protest rally, it was unanimously announced to extend full support to the call of strike given by JRL on 26th and 27th of August 2018.