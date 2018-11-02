Fruit growers association calls on DC Shopian

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian November 01:
The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed today convened a meeting with fruit growers association here at Mini Secretariat Arhama Shopian.
The issue of timely completion of Mega Fruit Mandi at Aglar Shopian was discussed in the meeting. The issue of street vendors was also discussed in detail and all the members in the meeting unanimously proposed for identification of a suitable market place.
Looking into the contribution of horticulture in the economy of the district, the DDC congratulated the Fruit Mandi Association for having good crop this year. He assured of continuous assistance to the Mandi so as to ensure that the maximum gains. He also directed the ARTO, EO Municipal Committee Shopian, Officials of traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic outside Mandi.
The Fruit Mandi Association expressed his gratitude for constant support from district administration and assured their full support.
Among others the meeting was attended by, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian Shabir Ahmad, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Shopian, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Shopian, President Fruit Growers Association, Mohammad Amin Peer and other concerned.