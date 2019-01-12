About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Frontier towns Karnah, Keran, Machil and villages remain cut off due to snow

Published at January 12, 2019 03:25 PM 0Comment(s)507views


Agencies

Srinagar

Kasmir's frontier towns including Karnah, Keran, Machil, Tangdhar and other far flung and remote remained cut off with their district headquarter Kupwara following the snowfall since Thursday night.

Fresh moderate to heavy snowfall was received since Saturday morning.

Traffic on the towns of Keran and Tangdhar remained suspended for the second day on Saturday following snowfall since Thursday night.

Traffic on this road was resumed only on Tuesday after remaining suspended from Saturday due to snowfall. There was fresh snowfall due to which the road has become slippery, forcing authorities not to resume traffic this morning, official sources told a news agency.

