From naked nepotism to nefarious narcotics: Sushant’s noxious case keeps tossing and turning

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Atif Khurshid Wani

The untimely suicide appears to be unmasking many of the rooted bandits

It was June 14, 2020 when an accomplished Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Ever Since his death, the revelations made about the cause of his death have been more ghastly and nauseating - difficult to swallow. More than two months have passed, yet story continues to be going from grubby to grungy. Within the atmosphere of polarised politics fuelled by the prime time babbling, the public head continues to whirl with the eerie of uncanny facts. The flames of fact finding has engrossed Nitish Kumar also as he looks for a conceivable favour in the looming Bihar elections.

As enquiry was in its germinal stage there was plenty of falsehood being diffused. However, Mumbai police wrapped up the inceptive buzz by reporting it as a death caused by asphyxia. The chaos, mayhem and uproar among his fans led to a string of stories revolving around it. One of the prime debates that Sushant’s death aroused is the act of nepotism within the confined walls of bollywood. The likes of Karan Johar, Alia bhatt, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been the centre stage of this alleged discrimination towards the outsiders. The vocal voice that flagrantly bashed bollywood celebrities was the 2020 Padma Shri awardee Kangna Ranaut. She targeted multiple bollywood associated artists by calling them as “Bollywood’s privileged club” who enjoy the acts of partisanships by launching only the star kids.

Soon after the flames of inequity died a bit there was an old line idiosyncrasy of people in action as well. From rhetoric of chauvinism, castigation of sexism to inquisitive biasedness - all this twisted and turned the sheltering investigation process. The entire purgatory nightmare exploded after Sushant’s family indicted Rhea Chakarborty of some dirty tricks. The anguished and distressed K.K Singh, Sushant’s father, filed an FIR against 28 year Rhea for poisoning his son. As soon as the news about this abetment went out, media had already pulled up the socks with majority flaring up the ante against the accused #JusticeforSushant, while some decided to try their luck by displaying #SaveRhea. The cries of blood sucker and gold digger were reverberating from most of the media houses so as to get the attention of ever emotional Indian society. The prime time operators forgot the Covid-19 numbers, dismissed GDP shrinking while others lost the sight of LAC. After the persistence from the top brass about the possible CBI probe in the Sushant’s death case, the political adventures started in every nook and cranny of the country. Anil Deshmukh, the go to man in Mumbai politics and also the HM of Maharashtra rebuffed CBI probe calling it as a dramatic bush league while characterizing Mumbai police as competent and capable, proficient and professional. Adding fuel to the fire Nitish Kumar supported by his counterpart, Chirag Paswan, advocated and nudged for the more swift and transparent probe. In all the hype and fuss revolving around this case, the three top notch agencies-CBI, NCB and ED were allowed to jump into half cooked case. They came down the pike and put Rhea on the razor edge for couple of days and grilled her about the possible entanglement in the case. The frequent rebuttals and retraction didn’t comfort her much as she was finally arrested on September 8.The arrest warrant was mainly issued on account of her association with certain illegal drugs. Rhea within the heart of her hearts might be surely cursing herself in full expletive whammy bane for favouring the conduction of the CBI probe. There is not one but multiple cases are being investigated at the same time. Besides CBI’s check on Rhea and her family, ED is also leaving no stone unturned to reveal the money laundering controversy and NCB is all geared up to take down the drug mafias of the privileged film industry. The gala of debates that have opened up after Sushant’s suicide definitely need to be answered. But who will? This question has over-shadowed the LAC flare up, ran-down the farmer’s agony and Babar’s merciless killing they hardly remember.

Amidst all the fuss, Patna family must be served with justice without allowing Nitish Kumar and others to exploit the sensitive situation in Bihar. On the otherhand, Rhea and her family must not be made scapegoat of the gender politics. No matter what investigation comes out with but there is a substantial engrossment towards Indian social order with regard to the mental set up. Those who feel elated at the incarceration of Rhea must remember “half knowledge is always dangerous”. What is seen today as a guilt can be tomorrow’s innocence. Yes, it is important that justice is delivered as early as possible but at the same time prime time circus masters must be held accountable too for all the self-styled and ill factual buzz. Where people feel the right to express, they should learn to share the sorrow without being too narrow.

Ye Loog Paaon sa nahi zehan sa apaahij hain,

Udhar chelenga jidhar rehnuma chalatein hain. (Rahat Indori)

(Author is Research Scholar at Lovely Professional University)

Atifkhurshid61200216@gmail.com