‘From Me to You’ cleanliness drive culminates at Pratap Park

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
The Chain Cleanliness Drive “From Me to You” flagged off by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on 17 October culminated at Pratap Park today.
The five-day drive organised by the Department of Technical Education along the banks of river Jehlum started from Peerzo Island on the first day and continued up to Abiguzar. On the second day, the drive was extended till Amira Kadal.
On third day, it was held from Zero Bridge to Presentation Convent School from where it was extended to Lal Ded Hospital on the fourth day. Today, the drive culminated at Pratap Park today.
More than 1000 students from Polytechnics & ITI’s participated in the flagship cleanliness drive monitored by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan.
Today’s programme started at 8:30 A. M. in which 120 students from Polytechnics and ITIs participated along with their staff. The culminating program was attended by Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, Director Technical Education, Anoo Malhotra in presence of Officers of Technical Education Department and Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Technical Education thanked all the stakeholders for continuous support and cooperation to the drive. He reiterated that the campaign will bring positive change in the state. She impressed upon all citizens and officials that the cleanliness drive should continue for a healthy environment and physical well-being. She also called for greater youth involvement in such campaigns.