From Kunwar to Shahryar: The journey of modern Urdu poet

On Tuesday, 16th June 1936, a police inspector Abu Mohammad Khan and his wife were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Akhlaq Mohammad Khan. Akhlaq Mohammad Khan wanted to be an athlete in his childhood, but his father had been dreaming to see him in police uniform.
Owing to this fact, he ran away from his home and met the eminent Urdu poet and critic of the time, Khaleel-Ur-RehmanAzmi who guided Akhlaq Mohammad Khan to become Akhlaq Mohammad Khan ‘Shahryar.’
Even though belonging to a Muslim Rajput family from Chaudera in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, Shahryar was born in village Anwala, Bareilly where his father had been posted at that time. Shahryar received his early education in BiniGanj district but had to shift to Hardoi after his father got transferred there.
Later on, he joined Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for further studies. He had actually come to AMU to play hockey as AMU then had been known as one of the best hockey teams. After completing his early studies at AMU, he started working as a literary assistant at the AnjumanTaraqqi-e- Urdu for some time.
Shahryar graduated from AMU. Not sure about his destiny, Shahryar joined post-graduation in psychology. His time was divided between studies and hockey, and he never even went to watch a film in the matinee show as those were the hours he dedicated to practicing hockey. But soon, he switched to literature, taking up a Master’s degree in Urdu.
By the time he completed his master’s degree in 1966, he was already teaching as lecturer in the Urdu department of the university. Shahryar started teaching Urdu fiction at AMU and also earned his Ph.D. from AMU. He studied ‘Significant trends of Urdu criticism in the 19th century’ during the course of his Ph.D. He was appointed as professor at AMU in 1986.
Shahryar’s family had no connection with poetry. He was the first person in his family to start writing poetry. In the beginning, he published his work under the name ‘KunwarAkhlaq Mohammad Khan.’ His friends suggested him to use some penname as his real name was not attractive in poetic-sense.
After putting in some thought, Khaleel-Ur-RehmanAzmi told him that the word ‘Kunwar’ in his name was equivalent to ‘Shahryar’ as both the words meant ‘prince.’ So, he suggested him to start using ‘Shahryar’ as his penname. This is how he started using Shahryar as his penname from 1956-57.
According to Shahryar, he started writing poetry seriously since 1958. It was famous Urdu poet Khaleel-Ur-Rahman Azmi’s company and mentorship that flamed Shahryar’s interest in literature. All the important magazines started using ‘Shahryar’ as his penname since then.
Shahryar had told The Tribune that "By the time, I was doing my graduation, I had started writing poetry and it was being published in the leading literary journals. It was sheer chance that I had started writing at a time when the progressive movement was over the hill and I was considered one of the representative voices of a new kind of modernist writing. My brief stint in Urdu journalism helped me master the art of editing that helped me chisel my poetry.”
His first collection of poetry Ism-e-azam, was published in 1965. The second, Satvan Dar, in 1969, and the third, HijrkeMausam in 1978. Shahryar’s fourth collection was Khwabkedar band hai.
His major works published in Urdu, Hindi and English also include ‘Neend Ki Kirchein’ in 1994, ‘Hasil-e-Sair-e-Jahan’, Mere HissekiZamin, KahinKuchhKamHai, The Gateway to Dreams is Closed and Selected Poetry of Shahryar etc.
According to Gopi Chand Narang, as quoted in Encyclopaedia of Indian Literature: Sasay to Zorgot by Mohan Lal, “Shahryar is fundamentally an intellectual poet, whose poetry strongly expresses an ideological non-commitment, the roots of which lie in the poet’s desire for self-realization and his attempt to understand modern problems.
Unlike many other modern poets, Shahryar neither equates modernism with denial of social responsibility, nor is he willing to submit to eternally imposed formulations.
Moreover, he often returns to a classic usage of language and style. However, because of the intensity and freshness his thought and tone, his poems remain totally compatible with modernist current. Combining economy of picturisation with suggestivity, characteristics of the ghazal, he has dealt, even in his brief poems, with the problems of contemporary life in an extraordinary vivid way.”
He further acknowledges that “Shahryar is not concerned in his poetry with messages or conclusion. Rather, he expresses the spiritual sufferings and psychological conflicts of what he regards as the wounded modern person. Suspended between the two harsh realities of time and death, yet wanting to live fully in present moment, he tries to see the true face of life in brief moments of life and sorrow.”
Prominent Indian poet, GopaldasNeeraj, believes that Shahryar was one of the modern poets of Urdu. “He was a good friend. We had a mutual friend called MathurSahab. Mathur was a lecturer at AMU. Every 15 or 16 days, we used to gather and used to discuss poetry. I have also reviewed Shahryar’sgazal. Some of his poems are really wonderful. Among all his works, a couplet which I really love is, “jisrozmereysher ma saylabayega, us din kagazkikashityainbohatkaamayegain” he adds.
Widely acknowledged as the finest exponent of modern Urdu poetry, Shahryar witnessed the age of development and was impressed with the idea of modernity. He was a book lover. He had a huge collection of his favourite books. His writings have been serving as a guide to the new poets and will also enthral upcoming generations.
Shahryar gained more popularity as a Hindi-Urdu film lyricist. His gazals were used in films Gaman (1978) and UmraoJaan (1981) and various others. The director of UmraoJaan, Muzafar Ali helped bring further fame to Shahryar in the film industry by using his gazals in Ali’s film UmraoJaan and made Indians sing and hum Shahryar’s poetry for so many years.
Muzafar Ali had a keen interest in poetry, but Ali became more inclined towards poetry at AMU after he joined the university and started reading Shahryar and some other poets who were considered very important voices at AMU. Shahryar was almost 10 years senior to Muzafar Ali at AMU.
At that time, among all, Shahryar was the talk of the town there. Progressive students of the university were moved with his modern poetry. “I find a sense of care and thinking in Shahryar’s writings. I was impressed with modern thinking of Shahryar. I was impressed with the writings in his book, Ism-e-azam and others. When I reached Bombay, I thought each line written in the gazal does apply to every person here. I thought to use his gazals in my film Gaman.” Accordingly, Muzafar Ali used two of Shahryar’sghazals, Seene Mein JalanAnkhon Mein ToofanSaKyunHai and AjeebSanehaMujhparGuzar Gaya Yaaron in Gaman.
The beautiful lyrics written by Shahryar sung in the golden voice of Asha Bhonsle helped UmraoJaan’s songs to become all time hits. Asha Bhonsle also received a national award for UmraoJaan. This made Shahryar’s poetry a house-hold past-time and indulgence across this continent. His gazals like 'DilCheez Kya HaiAapMeriJaanLijiye', 'In Aankhon Ki MastiKe,’ 'Ye KaJagahHaiDoston', and so on used in UmraoJaan are considered to be the classical works in the history of Bollywood.
According to Shahryar: “The logic behind the popularity of these songs is that the language of the songs is easily understandable. Precision is very important in art. The songs are integral part of the film. The things which have been communicated through actions and dialogues have been communicated through songs. The story of UmraoJaan has been communicated through these songs.”
In aankhonkimastike, mastaanehazaaronhain
In aankhon se vaabasta, afsaanehazaaronhain
Ek tum hi nahintanhaulfatmeinmerirusva
Is shahermein tum jaisedeewaanehazaaronhain
These magical words of Shahryar used in UmraoJaan have won millions of hearts across the globe. In 1986, he also wrote the lyrics for Muzafar Ali’s Anjuman. Earlier, Shahryar had also written lyrics for Yash Chopra’s Faasle in 1985. Later on, he refused Chopra’s offer to write songs for his three more films. With ‘Ye MeraDivanapanHai’ in Mira Nair's the Namesake Shahryar closed the chapter of his career as a film lyricist.
Shahryar didn’t prefer to write for too many films. He was never against films but according to him, films should contribute significantly to the social issues. He believed that in the films of his time, there was no scope of poetry.
In addition to hitting the headlines as a film lyricist, Shahryar did unmatchable work in the field of other literary activities as well. In 1987, Shahryar won SahityaAkademi Award for his collection, ‘Khwabkedar band hai’. Shahryar served as the head of Department of Urdu at AMU till his retirement in 1996. After his retirement, he participated in numerous mushairas or poetic gatherings. Shahryar was also editor of few prestigious journals. During that period, he also co-edited literary magazine, Sher-o-Hikmat.
In 2008, Shahryar became the fourth Urdu poet to win the Jnanpith Award, the highest literary award. Famous Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan presented him the award on 18th September 2011 for his contribution to enriching Indian literature. Shahryar was also awarded with Ghalib Award, Iqbal Samman, Bahadur Shah Zafar Award and others.
In addition to gazal, Shahryar has played a cardinal role in taking the nazam to a new height. AbulKalamQasmi is of the opinion that Shahryar actually provides a link between the two groups of critics in Urdu led by Prof.GopichandNarang and Prof.Shamsur Rahman Farooqui.
Further, according to prominent Urdu & English writer and critic and Chairperson of Department of Mass Communication, Prof.ShafeyKidwai, Shahryar has “succeeded in portraying common human sentiments and that is why his work strikes a chord with the masses. Shahryar had expertise in expressing his feelings with great precision.”
Shahryar was one of the prominent alumnus of AMU. Not only this, he also served as a teacher for more than two decades at AMU. He dedicated much of his life for the promotion of Urdu language.
Considered to be an epitome of excellence in Urdu poetry, Shahryar has written most of his work during his days at AMU. He acknowledges that after his retirement, his ability to pen down the magical words that he was known for decreased considerably.
Despite doing commendable work in the field of poetry, Shahryar never actually taught poetry at AMU. He was of the opinion that poetry could never be taught. He taught fiction and criticism to M.A. level students. He believed that masnawi, marsiya, qaseeda could be taught to the students but it was very difficult to communicate the feelings and emotions attached with poetry.
Prominent Indian writer and journalist, Ziya us Salam believes that Shahryar got success on his own terms. “Shahryar straddled the worlds of pure and popular poetry with equal ease. As a lyricist, he courted fame and riches with the unforgettable lyrics of UmraoJaan.
As a poet, he catered to connoisseurs of the Urdu language. He served both from his perch at Aligarh Muslim University, where he was a widely respected academic. He did not need to change his address to taste success in Hindi films as filmmakers approached him in Aligarh with their stories,” he adds.
Shahryar has played a very important role in evolving and changing the canons of Urdu. His role in changing the canon is appreciable. He was the man of many parts.
Prominent Urdu writer, RakhshandaJalil acknowledges that: “Modern is considered bad. Nobody wants to study contemporary literature but if someone at some point of time studies modern Urdu poetry, I am sure Shahryar’s role in changing the canons of the Urdu will be appreciated. He has made a seminal role in winching Urdu poetry out of its time honours and introduced new metaphors retaining its purity.”
Besides receiving numerous national and regional awards, Shahryar was also bestowed with Sir Syed Lifetime Achievement Award by Aligarh Muslim University Alumni Association in 2011. Apart from this, Aligarh Muslim University and various other literary groups and associations organise various programmes and seminars on life and works of Shahryar time to time.
In 2017, the Center of Advanced Study, Department of Urdu, AMU organised a two-day seminar on Shahryar: Personality and Poetic attributes. Various scholars present there acknowledged that Shahryar’s personality and his writings are so heartening that he is equally remembered in all the sections of society. Besides that, they also concluded that there is a significant need of conducting good research on his works.
Shahryar has used ample ink to cover the subjects of love and philosophy. Shahryar has also written much about the dreams in his poetry. His first collection Isam-e-Azam is considered to be very popular. A major portion of the collection has been used in films.
On the condition of Indian languages, especially Urdu, he wrote a nazam ‘NayaKhel’ in Isam- e-Azam which he highlighted how Indian languages are being killed.
Shahryar was of the opinion that the world has been changing constantly and that values are missing in the society. He believed that people have started to think that everything is possible now.
“The people in our societies are not worried about their source of the income. There is no concern for that. Kids are not asking questions to their parents about their sources of income and neither are the parents revealing them the real source. Such people are in favour of creating a new society of jugaad and unfairness. We need to use our ink for this cause,” he laments.
Further, he believes that media’s pressure has side-lined various important and serious issues. For example, in serials, the problems of villages are not being portrayed rather we are forced to believe that there is no problem at all. We are fed with the information that the only problem which exists in our societies is the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law conflicts.
Shahryar was not against political commitment and social relevance. According to him, tomorrow will be always better than today. With this thought, Shahryar breathed his last at the age of 76 on 13 February 2012 in Aligarh after a prolonged illness due to lung cancer. He was laid to rest at Aligarh Muslim University Graveyard.
