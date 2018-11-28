From Kartarpur to Kashmir: A new facet to reconstruct the expectations

Rao Farman Ali
Since July 1988,Kashmir is burning in the deadly armed violence which has consumed its younger generation. The war continues till date with no end in-offing. The current peace gestures by Pakistan and India reciprocated with positive gestures like opening-up of important Kartarpur Corridor to the Sikh Pilgrims on the celebration 550th birthday of the founder of Sikhism.
This diplomatic gesture is a new development which might bring respite to people in Kashmir if leadership in Kashmir across the divide including diaspora are able define their role in the changing situations and the inclusion of Kashmir perspective with new alignments which are shaping up in South Asia. Surely, it might pave a way for the early resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue.
World is faced with the great challenge of globalisation, so any country cannot afford to live in isolation in the present economic situation, henceforth, collective Kashmiri leadership has to adjust itself in according with the circumstances and has to be proactive.
No matter, twenty-one million people of Jammu Kashmir want solution to seventy one year-old dispute, through structured dialogue.
Kashmir dispute is entangled in the definitions of sovereignty and the right to self-determination- in the wider sense Kashmir comprises several sub-regions, each with varying and different cultures as a result Kashmir is to be understood in the broader perspective by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and by the world community in particular.
The newborn states of Pakistan and India which came into existence on 14th and 15th August 1947 respectively have been fighting an endless confrontation on their (Kashmiri) rights to claim to the territory of Jammu and Kashmir State till date.
The State of Jammu and Kashmir as an aftermath of the independence of the sub-continent had the same year reached a stage of emerging as a Free State after a protracted struggle for freedom against the autocratic rule of the Maharaja.
Granting the State hardly any time to breathe, the two countries raided and counter-raided to annex it to their domain. War broke out resulting in the first colossal human loss and age-long State of Jammu and Kashmir falling apart into two parts, one falling to Pakistan and another to India.
Because of this partition families divided, relations broke and permanent residents and aborigines became roofless refugees overnight and continue to be so for all these seventy-one year.
How pitiable is the situation that a large number of people on both sides carried their finer sentiments of meeting or seeing their nearest ones to their graves with no fulfilment.
The two countries had no regard to the fact that Kashmiris(people from all regions and religions of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State) had also, like the people of the sub-continent, given all types of sacrifices to win their freedom.
The two countries got freedom and the State got slavery in return.
Contextualisation
After the first war on Kashmir with active months of October1947-June 1948), the two countries kept on wrangling the Kashmir issue to stake their claims at the national and international forums.
One country saying that Kashmir’s future was an "unfinished agenda" and the other country claiming to have annexed the state with a condition to refer the decision to the people of Jammu and Kashmir State as soon as a "peace is established," and integral part.
The issue was taken to worthy United Nations Organisation(UNO), acknowledging the right to self-determination of the Citizens of the State, passed nineteen Resolutions to this effect.
Committees and Commissions were framed and the two countries having committed to implement the resolutions have till date not stood up to their commitments, although there is still UNMOGIP present in the State to look into LoC.
With a failure of the two competing countries to get the State of Jammu and Kashmir entirely to their domains by any peaceful means and negotiations, they several times resorted to warfare.
In fact, Kashmir conflict has strapped India and Pakistan to three conventional wars and unconventional wars of varied nature including Kargil. The come to blows attitude continues sine die resulting in collateral damage but the main intensity of the conflict reveals its burnt on the Kashmiri and the innocence gets silenced.
The Kashmir is presently the war auditorium and the sparring factions are engaged in direct and indirect confrontation with involvement of all the parameters of psychological political economic and direct confrontation with all sides on the one page to locate war within the Kashmir and it is the Kashmiris who comportment the suffering since 1947 to none of their fault.
Every time Kashmiris are disillusioned that the intermittent palliative efforts of the two countries are only of crisis management in nature, they look out for any cause to start the agitation again.
Whether it was the hanging of Maqbool Bhat in 1984, which acted as a new trigger of new age armed resistance of third generation Kashmir after 1947 started in 1988 and then percolated down to fourth generation as a part of imitation and emulation by nature-nurture situation and hostile posturing of New Delhi –the 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2016 mass protests, demonstrations and uprising besides 2017 and 2018, apparently the immediate causes of; spotting of the unmarked graves, Amarnath Land Row and killing of Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Machil fake encounters, killing of Wamiq Farooq, Zahid Farooq, Tufail Matoo and several others, besides the hanging of Afzal Guru including killings of Burhan Wani, Bashir Lashker, Sabzaar Sofi, Dr. Manan Wani and Dr. Muhammad Rafi etc. in fact are the expressions of deep-seated anger and anguish in hearts of Kashmiris especially youth against the off-putting attitude of the Indian administration vis-à-vis the resolution of Kashmir issue.
A diplomacy of change and challenge
India and Pakistan exchanged letters on 22 November 2018, committing to build the required infrastructure for visa-free direct travel by Indian Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, allowing them to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019, in a move described by a Pakistani Foreign Minister as the “victory of peace lobbies.”
Of course, it is a welcome sign that both New Delhi and Islamabad give an impression that both are moving away from the traditional approach of rivalry; which they have inherited since the partition of British India and most of the times preferred competition for cooperation inviting intimidation.
It seems that both the responsible countries are realising that kindling of hatred brings only miseries to common stock of people and only dialogue and cooperation can kill the menace of acrimony.
People of Jammu Kashmir on either side of Line of Control (LoC) are the part of global culture and the line drawn by India and Pakistan in the shape of LoC, working boundary in Jammu and Actual Ground Position Line(AGPL), although rejected by Pakistan; has divided the families and cultures.
It is high time for both the responsible nuclear states to make the line more porous rather than concrete by creating numerous meeting points for trade and commerce, religious pilgrimage and people-to-people contact as a part of confidence building measure, like Nubra-Baltistan, Kargil-Khaplu, Gurez-Neelam[Sharda Peeth], Tangdhar-Authmuqam,Gurez-Gultari,Bangus-Leepa, Gulmarg-Bagh, Budgam-Poonch-Bagh[Charar-e-Sharief], Mendhar-Bhimber, Rajouri- Kotli, Jammu to Sailkot[ in a different expression because of working of boundary] etc.
People of Jammu Kashmir understand that nations do not thrive in isolation, so we also want to be part new world order, essentially OBOR but with different settings.
Importantly, Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on 24th November 2018 welcomed the invitation extended by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Pakistan to attend the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor next week but informed that she will not be able to travel. Pakistan extended invitation to Indian Foreign Minister.
However, Swaraj thanked her counterpart of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, but informed that she has prior commitments and shall send representatives of the government to the ceremony.
New Delhi decided to send Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Minister of State (IC) for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri as representatives. Indian Minister further said that India hoped that Pakistan will expedite the construction of the corridor in order to ensure that Indians can pay their respects at the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor, on 28th November 2018 the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the Pakistan side of the International Boundary will be held.
It is believed that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu shall be the part of the ceremony as Pakistan also has extended invitation to them too. It is pertinentto mention that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will inaugurate the ground-breaking ceremony of the facilities on the Pakistani side on November 28.
Furthermore, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the speaker of the Assembly in Pakistan's Punjab province, to attend a similar ceremony, but he did not attend it.
Humanistic dimensions
Despite the ceasefire agreements between India and Pakistan 29th July 1949 and 25th November 2003 but both do not adhere to their commitments rather prefer to trade ‘fire’ along the ‘bloody- line’ [LoC, AGPL, WB] situated in Jammu Kashmir.
It is an admitted fact that both India and Pakistan are signatories of International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR-1966) and article 1 of ICESCR subscribes that the widest possible protection and assistance should be accorded to the family, which is the natural and fundamental group unit of society.
While, the views expressed by peace activist Nayyar N Khan that Kartarpur corridor opening announcement is greeted along both sides of the borders, the divided families of Jammu Kashmir share the cheering enthusiastically but with agony and melancholy.
Although, a direct bus service between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad and then between Poonch and Hajira was initiated in the aftermaths of composite dialogues during Musharraf-Vajpayee era in Pakistan and India yet for many thousand families to visit across Line of Control (LoC) to meet their love ones, cultural, social and religious tourism is still a distant dream in divided Jammu Kashmir.
Besides over seven decades people living in Indian and Pakistani administrated parts of Jammu Kashmir have seen UN- backed ceasefire line converting into LoC during Shimla accord of 1972 but one entire generation has almost perished with the hope to cross the CFL or LoC to visit their birth places which they left amid riots of 1947.
There are many instances that the distance between divided family members is merely few hundred meters but living in two different administrated regions this distance of few hundred meters could not be covered in seven decades and it is the third and fourth generation of those families now.
Both India and Pakistan as well as the international community are obliged to work to reunite Kashmiri families as a matter cutting across all rights, be they economic, social cultural rights or civil and political rights.
Nayyar further elucidated that Article 12 (1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR-1966) guarantees rights to freedom of movement and residence “within the territory of a State”.
Given that the LoC divided Kashmiris only in 1947, for purposes of family reunion and visit to birth places, religious, social and cultural tourism they should be treated as part of one territory and they are entitled to this right till the final settlement of Kashmir conflict as per international law to which both India and Pakistan agreed in 1948-49.
Although, crossing the LoC is technically a movement from one territory to the other at present, relaxing or removing restrictions or prolonged delays to obtain the necessary permits to cross it would be a magnificent humanitarian gesture by both sides that would bring great relief to thousands of persons.
Indeed, the reopening of a direct bus service between Srinagar (Indian-administrated Kashmir) and Muzaffarabad (Pakistani-administrated Kashmir) agreed in October 2003 and started on 7th April 2005 and Hajira-Poonch[Chakandabagh] in 2008 had brightened the hopes of reunion for many Kashmiri families. However, much more remains to be done in this regard.
Tailpiece
The brief periods of every calm after an uprising in Kashmir is taken as peace "returned" while it is a facade. In brief all demonstrations, protests and tough resistances against the establishment are the offshoot of 'trust-deficit' that has grown over these 30 years of armed resistance. The battered collective psyche of Kashmiri youth, the oft-humiliated respect of the community has been tarnished beyond reproach. The collective soul of the whole Kashmiris is hurt.
In the given situation, if the natural routes along LoC and Working Boundary in Jammu are thrown open as a part of Confidence-Building Measure(CBM) it will trigger intra-Kashmir dialogues to usher a structured consensus between different linguistic groups, ethnicities, and religiosities of Kashmir across the divide and could be of great help for the early resolution of Kashmir.
Agreed, initially in context with Kartarpur Corridor, NDA government in New Delhi is trying to have maximum leverage in forth coming Parliamentary elections of April-May 2019. So, primarily the Blow-Hot and Blow-Cold approach between India and Pakistan shall run for some time and the active assimilation of love-hate relationship shall prevail for some years till a full connectivity gets across the OBOR as a part of “necessary compulsion” and shall be perceived as the welcome sign and open up the new era of change in whole belt[region] connecting subcontinent and define the new relationship beyond it as far as central Asia and Europe[Russia] are concerned.
Kartarpur Corridor to which Gurdaspur District from Indian side is the starting point which is just 134 Kms away from Jammu city, impliedly signals that in very near future India might join One Belt One Road(OBOR) to which China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a component.
So, the Kashmiri Leadership in this situation have to define themselves rather than being defined by the others. Kashmir issue, problem and conflict rather the total denial of democratic rights and the core human subject not a territorial dispute between the two hostile states of sub-continent.
Kashmir has been a nuclear flashpoint and a potential threat to the South Asia, essentially challenge to World Peace. Hope the culture of love, peace, honour, dignity and togetherness will be drawn on the broader horizons of the region, provided a chance of impartial ‘democratic expression’ is given to the people of Jammu Kashmir with a guarantee from the world community especially the countries who have geographical contiguity.
