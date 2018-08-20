From ideas to reality, meet Kunzer girl who wrote book at 14

Irfan YattooSrinagar, August 19:
Rubayata Umeed a 14-year-old girl from central Kashmir’s Kunzer town has recently completed her first novel titled as ‘Wizards X Beast’.
A class 9th student of Salfia Educational Institute Roseau Budgam, Rubayata says after reading 2-3 books of Percy Jackson (a fictional cartoon character) and American author Bill Bryson’s book ‘A Short History of Nearly Everything’, she tried to write something but failed at first attempt and then she tried again.
“Finally I started writing about some cartoon characters which were based on my imagination,” she said.
Hailing from the small hamlet of Mulgam in Kunzer township of Budgam district, Umeed says, earlier this year when her family went on vacations to Himachal Pradesh, “I wrote some lines on my personal diary and it was my beginning in the new world of fiction writing.”
Cartoon lover, Umeed says, after writing 5-10 pages she showed her work to her mother, but that time she didn’t pay any attention but “I continued my passion”.
“It was beginning of my journey and I didn’t lose my courage,” she said.
Umeed said after writing 40-50 pages on my personal diary, my mom who is the Assistant Professor at College noticed my work and was delighted to read my writing.
“From January to May 2018, I completed the whole 112-page book; it was my dream, enthusiasm and passion that stood with me during these days,” she said.
Umeed novel ‘Wizards X Beasts’ was published by Chennai based self-publishing company ‘Notion Press’, and book was formally released by her mother in July this year.
Dr Hameeda Meer, mother of Umeed describes her as God gifted child. Hameeda says it was not the first time that she was reading her daughters writing but during special days ‘she wrote many quotes for me’.
“I was not expecting that she could write a book at this stage. I was impressed by her manuscript and language used in the book,” she said.
Hameeda describes Rubayata as ‘Umeed’ for her small family and stated her use of dialogues, scenes, and characters; everything was astonishing.
“Brilliant part was the way she has placed the words, expressions and rhythmic continuity in her story.”
Her school teachers and administration supported and encouraged her during these months, Hameeda said.
The book ‘Wizards X Beast’ talks about a story of a selfish queen who lost her beauty due to a curse from a witch. She started conspiring for restoring her beauty.
During the whole story, queen engaged her team for a secret mission to earth to a beautiful girl and use her blood to restore her lost beauty.
Finally, the story concludes with a happy ending and queen admits all her wrongdoings.
Umeed, a Japanese language lover, is currently working on her another book, ‘Trial of Galaxies’ and has completed 40% of its content.
Apart from authoring a book, Umeed has interest in solving mathematics and physics problems, drawing and painting.
