From Ayesha’s Diary — VII

Once again Zephyr from the north frontier is piercing its concealed poniard. Wounds and worries have written lethal scripts of our predicaments. Death has its dowels well fixed in every lawn. The old owls, these nocturnal flying machines have learnt how to hoot at us even in the hours of daylight, thus pushing our frog-brained hawks back to the bushes.
What a devious creature is man who despite a floating terror over his head makes a long queue under the garb of influence. Voting and violation here in this part of the globe where latitudes and longitudes never make a grid but a safer place to land airplanes in jiffy carrying bullets and ballot boxes together for the people of every class.
Those who cast vote, ballot box are treasures of thrill and those who protest these steel capsules called bullets treat them brutally. And a common man has to live between bullet and ballot boxes willingly or unwillingly.
Who cares for a common man like me, who listens to him and who guides him when he is forced to divide his opinion? Who misguides a man how to disturb contemplative corners where peace and prosperity live like a mother along with her happy family?
Tedious is the blossom of almonds. These insubstantial petals hardly defy a gentle breeze not to talk of tornado. We go out to pose for selfie with a rich background of almond blossom and with each click we ignore the ‘fall’.
The height of our disregard and disdain proceeding ends at our homes when the soles of our expensive boots produce the proof of our stupidity and futility when the foul-mouthed doormat brushes off the mess of lawn to label us ‘crown of the creation’.
Hard work of gardener ultimately brings dirt and dust at fore. Crazy and crack skulled scoundrels enjoy the pink of petals, its velvety touch and romance as well for they carry nothing save stains on their shirts. If at all almond blossom carries meaning, it is for a nightingale alone.
Her shush out of order verses carry a note of protest known to sensitive minds like her half hidden cries to rest of the birds. They fail to voice their violence well in place within their own world of wits. They ooze the dew of their goblets either through their pen or chanting slogans in their washrooms, making the walls to witness their naked physiques devoid of strength and verve.
These sensitive skulled sensational heads violate the silence of their bathrooms under the rush of barking taps meant to fill their buckets up to the brims only to waste much valued water and with the same water they wash their soles, thus adding trouble to already troubled wives who often let loose their lava through the abyss of their nostrils and sneeze all over to trouble others.
What troubles me much is not the silence of a sensitive man, but propaganda of antagonist. A cat that breaks the security of kitchen ghosts and consumes the milk hardy irritates the phantom, but what bakes their heart is the pose of the cat right at the edge of the window licking the rich cream from its mouth edges. Me too very often like any kitchen ghost would hate to see my enemy wagging tail after ruining my territory.
My table of contents has echoes of defeat while my confidence if at all it is worth mentioning represents minorities. Media propaganda oh! So irritating, these screens and notes forcibly make a common man to believe what actually and factually is a far distant dream. Threat of decline in Hindu population and increase in population of minorities is only a scene performed in a jiffy.
Census exposes so called factual details of fictitious frames. Majority as revealed by reports reads 79.8% Hindu population and minorities especially Muslims population as 14.23%.
The scare is spread through word of mouth campaign under the dirty garb of social media about Muslim population taking over the Hindu population holds no mineral water as there are clear trends of decline in the rate of growth of Muslim population. Facts are razor edged remarks, hard to avoid.
In this part of globe where we have two seasons only, one, the half-hearted summer and the other harsh winter, rest is bloodshed and withering, yet on papers a paradise on the earth for certain reasons.
For a foreigner, the Dal Lake is still a center of attraction, Zabarwan and PariMahal too looks gorgeous and the graveyards to them are regular background of any society. Here blossom and brutality share a common couch maintained by ‘innocence’ and misused by ‘experience’ and the progeny produced after such lustful repression features our suffering.
Here in this town hills and forests are painted while a panting man never occupies a corner of a canvas. Here foreign authors pay visit to suffering class and native intellectuals maintain their traditional silence.
Here silence is a major character that responds ‘Forward Movement’. Silence here is a serious crowd that knows how the river flows under the ice.
Nothing is hidden, through this ajar window; I could see everything like a sage on the mount or a saint in the cave. This window is often tossed by the wind whenever a chest is chiseled by a bullet, the same window stretches its arms whenever a woman is being ravished and the same window is forcibly closed when someone is hanged to suit the chair.
This window of my room stands witness to tyranny, massacre and protests and of course, my own perception and protection.
This poor window frame has unfortunately sealed my sight whenever clouds engulf the full moon and the same windowpane like my transparent trance has been bedecked by a curtain which tosses its hems with every pellet and falls off the holder whenever a common man is crushed to the extent of mutilation never to regain its frame and form.
The crevices of this window have well absorbed flakes of snow and hail storms like an orchard during blazing summer to let the farmer waling and weeping. Here in this part of globe the rivers weep along with wailing mothers at the graveyards and mounts mourn like a father after dumping his son under the fertile soil of Kashmir.
Shall I keep observing through this window like a half widow to follow my gaze whenever a shadow of her missed one, the dear one pass in the garb of haze or shall I shut this window to live like a paralysed man on the bed to pile up my imaginations behind the merciless bars of disease?
No, I shall keep my window open to register my observations in ‘We the Subjects’.
