Frisking intensified in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The government forces intensified frisking the locals in many areas of the Srinagar city on Friday.
The frisking has created massive traffic snarl at various places like Rajbagh, Abdullah Brdige, and Lal Mandi.
Several nakkas have also been put in place on the busiest airport road like Hyderpora and Sanat Nagar.
Pertinently, forces have also launched as massive CASO from Ghanta Ghar to Court Road in Lal Chowk.
Traffic was not allowed towards Amira Kadal.
The traffic was being diverted at Ghanta Ghar towards M A Road.