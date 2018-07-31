Frisking, checking mobiles, laptops of youth move to instill fear: Hurriyat (M)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 30:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) (M) Monday condemned what it called fresh wave of mass frisking in the length and breadth of Kashmir Valley, searching and asking the identity cards of youth, stopping passenger vehicles and frisking the travelers including women and children.
Hurriyat (M) said fresh move is “to instill fear among the masses ahead of India’s Independence Day on August 15”.
APHC (M) spokesman in his statement said: “It is height of repression that now forces are checking the mobile phones of youth, SIM cards, phone galleries and also the laptops are being checked which is the worst form of oppression and in case any pro-Kashmir content is found, mobile phones are broken, exhibiting state’s intolerance and goonda raj.”
The spokesman said that “in run up to the August 15, entire Kashmir is witnessing huge deployment of forces in every village and street which reflects the intention of the rulers that they want to convert entire Valley into military garrison a fortnight before by subjecting entire population to big harassments and trouble’.
He said that once again hundreds of bunkers, barricades, and watchtowers have been set up across Kashmir which is a great cause of concern.
The Hurriyat(M) spokesman strongly denounced the huge deployment of forces across Kashmir and termed it a move “to suppress the genuine dissent in Kashmir”.
He said such ploys were tested in the past but failed to break the resolve of people of Kashmir. He said that the “repressive moves canneither force people nor the resistance leadership into a submission”.
The spokesman urged the international community “to take strong note of the repression being unleashed by the lakhs of forces in Kashmir and to play their role in stopping it forthwith”.