August 01, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Frisking

This refers to the frisking in Kashmir during the days leading up to events like Independence and Republic Day. The government must not see Kashmir only through security prism and must take into consideration the genuine grievance of the people. Ahead of these days we see forces stopping and checking vehicles and frisking people. Although they are supposed to do their job, still the government has to make sure that people do not suffer. In no state or city of India is such frisking done. If it is done anywhere there also people object to it and see it as intrusion. We hope the governor administration passes on the message to the forces, to treat the people humanely wherever they are. W want peace in Kashmir, but someone is always ready to vitiate it and start the troubles. It includes the forces personnel.

Waseem Lone   

