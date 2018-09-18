Friends XI seal last ball win, lifts Rehman Cup

Andergam, Sep 17:
The spectators could not have asked for a better Sunday than watching a high voltage final of a local tournament where two teams slugged it out to bag the honour.
The scene was the final of the ‘Rehman Cup T-20 Cricket Tournament’, between Friends XI Tangmarg and Blue Star Naidkhai at Andergam Sports Field in North Kashmir's Baramulla District where spectators had come in a huge numbers to enjoy the “game of the summer.”
Batting first after winning the toss, Blue Star Naidkhai, led by Muzaffar Ahmad scored 26, and they scored a descent total 142 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Replying a target of 143 runs Friends XI Tangmarg lost early wickets before Nasir and Faizan helps the inning together with a contribution of 39 and 16 runs respectively at the end Samiullah and Yaqoob Nanth took the Tangmarg XI home in a last ball thriller.
Samiullah was adjudged Man of the match for capturing 3 wickets while as the Player of the tournament was bagged by Sadiq of YCC Yadipora. Respected Villagers of Andergam distributed the prizes. Among the players and other media officials, Yaqoob Nath received the best match of the moment award. Running two years in a row and now one of the most eagerly awaited tournaments on the Pattan Cricket Circuit, the tournament was organized in an utmost professional manner by the Sports Association Andergam.
Today afternoon saw frantic activity at the Andergam Sports Ground as eager cricket enthusiasts from all over the district converged here setting the stage for an electrifying finale.
In a glitzy prize distribution ceremony, the guests presented all the players with prizes while Friends XI Tangmarg was presented with the trophy and cheque of Rs 60 Thousand Cash. Runners up team were awarded with a cash prize of 30 thousand and a trophy.
Man of the match award was received by Samiullah a cheque of 2500 and a trophy while as Man of the tournament was received by Sadiq of Yadipora who received a cheque of 7500 and a trophy.
The aim of the tournament was to provide the players a unique exposure to national level tournaments and an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills on a professional platform. While it has inspired many a budding cricketers, its contribution towards promoting sportsmanship spirit and fitness in the society at large is significant. This grand finale was witnessed over thousands of Spectators live on Social media.