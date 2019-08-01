Friends, admirers remember ‘courageous journalist’ Bukhari

August 01, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Sahitya Akademi New Delhi & Kashmir Baze-i-Adab Sangrama organize 'Through My Lens' programme on RK founder

Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi in collaboration with Kashmir Baze-i-Adab Sangrama Wednesday organised a programme on the life of assassinated-journalist and Rising Kashmir founder Syed Shujaat Bukhari titled "Through my Window" at Kashmir College of Education Sopore.

The programme witnessed participation of people from all walks of life, including galaxy of scholars, poets and intellectuals, who shed light upon the life and achievements of late Bukhari.

Renowned educationist and author Rashid Afaq delivered an extension lecture titled "Dr. Shujaat Bukhari - A multi dimensional personality" and discussed the slain journalist’s valour of speaking truth, besides his professional, personal and public life.

Afaq while quoting few of Shujaat's close friends and newspaper writings said: “He (Shujaat) started his journalistic career as an editor of college magazine 'Wullar' at Degree College Sopore and rose up to the level of establishing his own newspapers in English, Urdu and Kashmiri languages”.

“Shujaat was apolitical and a thorough journalist. The happenings in Kashmir and the pain through which Kashmiris pass would depress him a lot. In television debates, international or national seminars and programmes, he would always discuss about alienation in Kashmir,” Rashid added.

President Kashmir Advisory Board, Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi and Convener Sahitya Akademi Kashmir Advisory Board Dr. Aziz Hajani, National Conference leaders Syed Basharat Bukhari and Farooq Ahmad Shah, President Adbi Markaz Kamraz Farooq Rafiabadi, Zahoor Hygami besides noted poets and authors participated in the programme.

Speakers termed late Dr Bukhari “a courageous journalist, a lovely human and a great writer, and thinker who always felt the pain of people of Kashmir.

Hajni in his introductory address said that the work of late Bukhari on Kashmiri language and literature is commendable and people associated with literature and journalism must take his mission forward. “That can be our gratitude towards him”.

“Shujaat was a man with emotions, who kept the tradition of speaking truth to power alive even when people around were using words with care,” Hajini said.

Stating that Shujaat nourished literature and journalism in the valley, the speakers said that he has contributed a lot to the field of journalism and people associated with journalism and literature should explore his contribution in a proper way.

NC leader Basharat Bukhari, who is elder brother of late Shujaat, remembered his younger brother “as an active and productive human, reporter and a friend”. “He was an institution and institutions never die,” said Basharat.

"All his life Shujaat was working for and raising awareness on the situation of Kashmir. He didn’t treat journalism as his job, but adopted it as his way of life. He was a brave man and workaholic, whom I never saw working less than 18 hours a day. I am happy he lived a life of courage and valor,” Basharat added.

On this occasion, Baze-i-Adab Sangrama conferred Dr. Shujaat Bukhari award to Sub Editor Daily Sangarmal Jeelani Kamran for his splendid work in the field of journalism.