Friendly Volleyball match held

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Initiating yet another step towards strengthening the bond and generating goodwill, Anderwan Army Camp of Military Garrison Ganderbal organised a friendly volleyball match with the local youth today.

The local boys were lauded for their skills and sportsmanship and were motivated to work hard in order to achieve their goals in life. The event also provided the youth of the area a platform to showcase their skills.

The youth enjoyed the event and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Army. Such efforts help in strengthening the bond between Awaam and Army.