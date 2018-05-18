Friendly football match held in Baramulla

Noor ul Haq
The final match of ‘First Friendly Football Tournament’ organised by Pizza Corner Baramulla- a cafe at Baramulla concluded at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla here on Wednesday.
The final match was played between Real United Baramulla and Dash FC. Both the teams failed to score a goal in the limited time. The winners were later on declared by penalty corner in which Real United Baramulla won by 5-4.
A total number of 16 teams from various areas of North Kashmir took part in the friendly football tournament held at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla. The opening match was played on May, Ist 2018.
Israr Sheikh- the main organiser of the tourney said that organising such tournaments is need of hour as many sport loving youth ask for a chance to prove their mettle.
“We invited teams from Baramulla, Handwara, Langate, Sopore and other areas of the North Kashmir with an aim to develop a culture of football in the area. It was our first such initiative for the sports. We will organise more such events in near future,” Israr said.
Peer Siraj ud Din, JKFA vice president was the Chief Guest. He applauded the efforts of Sheikh Israr-the organiser of the tournament.
Khurshid Tariq, General Secretary District Football Association Baramulla, Satwant Singh Secretary DFA, Advocate Ubaid, AIP leader and social activist and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
A prize distribution was held at the end of the tournament where winning team, best player of the tournament, best goalkeeper, best goal scorer and runner up team was awarded with momentos.