Friday prayers disallowed in Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities disallowed Friday congregational prayers in historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
Reports said all gates of the grand Mosque were locked while all roads leading to it were barricaded by government forces.
Taking to Twitter Hurriyat conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said this was the 15th time this year when Friday prayers were disallowed at the Mosque.
"2nd consecutive Juma &15th of the year when Friday prayers barred at #JamaMasjid.Strict curfew imposed,people made hostages in their own homes in #ShahreKhas. No peaceful expression of protest against atrocities &injustices allowed,No law in the land except the law of #StateMight," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.
Restrictions remain imposed in Downtown areas today in view of JRL protest call over killing of two militants and a civilian--who police termed was an accomplice of militants--jn a gunfight at Fateh Kadal on Wednesday.
