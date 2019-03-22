Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities disallowed Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar for third time in March.

All the gates of the historic Masjid were locked and people were not allowed enter the Mosque.

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the "religious assault."

"While repression,killings and arbitrary arrests continue unabated, for the 3rd time this month #JamaMasjid put under lockdown and Friday prayers disallowed. Condemn the authorities for this religious assault," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

(File photo)