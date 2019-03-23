Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The authorities did not allow Friday congregational prayers in the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar.

The police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength in Nowhatta and its adjoining areas to prevent youth from taking to roads and staging demonstrations.

The cops had placed barricades and concertina wires on the roads to foil clashes.

The restrictions were imposed to foil protests called byby Joint Resistance Leadership against the custodial killing of school teacher RizwanAsadPandit.

All gates of Jamia Masjid were locked and people were not allowed to move towards the historic mosque.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to address Friday congregation, was put under house arrest at his Nageen residence.

“I tried to move towards Jamia to offer Friday prayers there. However, the cops intercepted me and told me to officer Friday prayers in a local mosque,” said a local resident of Nowhatta.