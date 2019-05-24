Friday prayers barred at Jamia Masjid Srinagar 2nd time in Ramadhan

May 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities disallowed Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for the second time in the holy month of Ramadan.

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also the chief cleric of the historic Mosque, condemned the barring of mandatory Friday prayers at the Mosque.

“Condemn that for the second time in #Ramadan jumma prayers disallowed at #JamaMasjid. Extremely sad that each day #Kashmir loses its promising young in one way or other to the lingering conflict,” the Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.

He urged all stakeholders to come together to put an end to this daily killing and violence and bring peace to this “beleaguered land by resolving the Kashmir issue.”