Frida Jalal, Hina Khan complete shooting in Jammu, Poonch

Laud beautiful locations of Jammu province
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, 18 Dec:
Famous bollywood veteran actress Frida Jalal and TV celebrity actress Hina Khan has completed their shooting of their upcoming film at beautiful locations of Jammu and border district of Poonch district.
According to a spokesman, producers of the film, Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan confirmed that the crew had shot the film in Jammu and Poonch district. The shooting of film would project beautiful locations of Jammu region, Tariq added.
Two youngsters of J&K Tariq Khan and Rahat Kazmi had planned to shot their new film ‘’Line’’ in Jammu.
Keeping in view the script of the film, Khan along with Rahat Kazmi decided to shot their initial scenes in Jammu with famous bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan renowned for TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and Big Boss show.
They had also assigned the veteran actress Farida Jalal in their film and she had also completed her scenes in Jammu and Poonch, the spokesman added.
Film ‘Line’ is based on a love story of early 90’s and around Kargil war. This is a debut film of Hina Khan and she is playing a very sensitive role in this film. Both actresses has enjoyed the shooting in Jammu and Poonch and lauded the natural beauty of twin districts.
It is pertinent to mention here that, both Tariq Khan and Rahat Kazmi, two youngsters had brought laurels for the state. Their earlier film Mantostaan was screened in Canes film festival, France and International film festival at London. Earlier, Identity Card film was screened in US Parliament as a mark of Kashmir issue.
Rahat Kazmi and and young writer Shakti Singh has written the story of the film while Hussain Khan will direct the new project of Tariq Khan, Rahat Kazmi and Zeba Sajjid. The film is co produced by Vikas Sanmotra while Kritika Rampal Sharma, Ahmed Haider, Zahid Qureshi are also part of the film, the spokesman added.