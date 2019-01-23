Fresh weather warning in 8 districts of Valley, Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A fresh weather warning has been issued for the next 24 hours in avalanche prone areas in Kashmir division, where rain and snow has been predicted till Friday.
An official spokesperson said that Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan has issued fresh avalanche warning for nine avalanche prone districts in JK on Wednesday.
“The warning has been issued for the avalanche prone areas of district Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh of J&K state,” he said.