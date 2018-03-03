Fresh video shows Naveed with HM militants

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar, Mar 2:

A fresh video has surfaced here showing Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jutt, who escaped from police custody last month, with top militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a forest area of the Valley.
The video shows Naveed, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.
The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Naveed had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.
Two cops, on escort duty with Naveed, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape.
Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt's escape. (PTI)

