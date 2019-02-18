Fresh strategy devised for smooth convoys movement

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 17:
The forces have devised a fresh strategy for smooth movement of their convoys on Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Valley.
This comes days after Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh said civilian movement would be stopped during convoy movement on highways in Kashmir following Thursday’s fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora in south Kashmir Pulwama district in which 44 paramilitary personnel were killed.
In order to facilitate smooth movement of forces convoys, senior police and CRPF officers held a meeting in Srinagar to devise a security plan for threat-free convoy movement.
Officers from other security agencies were also present in the meeting.
In the meeting, sources said, it was decided to allow forces convoys run when civilian traffic remains less on highways in the Valley.
It was also deliberated on officers to strengthen the Road Opening Parties (ROPs), the contingents of forces that are tasked with sanitizing the road and highways the convoys run, so that any threat from militants like planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are detected and lives of forces and civilians are not lost.
The highway is frequently used by CRPF for to-and-fro transportation of its men.
On Thursday, the CRPF convoy comprising 78 vehicles had taken halts between Qazigund and Jammu due to inclement weather.
In Kashmir hinterland, CRPF and Army are jointly involved in ROP duties and the forces mostly remain deployed along highways and vital junctions to ensure incident-free movement of the convoys.
Senior security officers are also identifying the crucial highway spots which have been used by militants to target forces.