Fresh spree of violence on the eve of Eid political vengeance: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 18:
Hurriyat Conference (G) General Secretary Saturday condemned what he termed fresh spree of violence and intimidation initiated by forces in every nook and corner of the state on the eve of Eidul Adha.
He in a Hurriyat (G) statement said that the use of brute force against the civil population was the worst form of vengeance.
He said: “Hurriyat on receiving pathetic and woeful narratives from Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Handwara and Baramulla, expresses its serious concern over the victimization of the common people by the local army camps and special operation group (SOG) of police.”
Bulldozing the residential houses, damaging their basic necessary belongings, beating the people ruthlessly and forcing them to stay at roads and lanes for the whole nights is a sheer violation of human rights and desecration of the human values, he said.
Hurriyat (G) leader while condemning the “attitude” of the forces said that “common people are subjected to vendetta because of their sentimental attachment with the legitimate movement for right to self-determination”.
He in his statement appealed the UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International and Red Cross, in addition to Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) “to send their delegations to take stock of the deteriorating situation with regard to human rights violations at the hands of forces in Kashmir”.
Hurriyat (G) statement said on the directions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, a delegation led by Mohammad Yasin Aataie, including Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Bashir Ahmad Choon, and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat visited the residences of the bereaved families at, Chadoora, Poshkar Beerwah and Budgam to pay rich tributes to Mohammad Yasin Itoo, on his anniversary and conveyed condolences to the family of Late Shamas-ul-Haq on the sad demise of his mother.
Statement said the delegation also visited residence of Ghulam Mohammad Maqdam, a senior pro-Kashmir activist on the demise of his father Mohammad Hussain.