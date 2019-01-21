Fresh snowfall suspends traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Monday after fresh snowfall in Kashmir Valley. The highway which connects the valley with rest of India was blocked due to accumulation of snow.
"Today no movement of vehicular traffic on Jammu Srinagar NHW from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa as road blocked due to snow accumulation at Nowgam-Jawahar Tunnel-Qazigund Sector and still snowing," traffic police wrote on Twitter.
Also, the Leh-Srinagar highway, connecting Ladakh region with the valley, and historic Mughal road remained closed for traffic from last about two months due to accumulation of heavy snow.
Meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the Valley during the next three days.
(File picture)