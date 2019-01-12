Fresh snowfall starts across Kashmir, weather to improve from Sunday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Widespread snowfall started across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday.
According to Meteorological department the weather would improve from Sunday.
The official said that the minimum temperatures improved across Jammu and Kashmir due to night-long cloud cover, bringing slight respite from the cold wave conditions.
The minimum temperatures in Srinagar was recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.9 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Kargil was coldest place at minus 16.8 degree Celsius followed by Leh at minus 11.9 degrees Celsius and Drass minus 10.3 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Jammu city was recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.6, Batote 1.8, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah 0.6 degree Celsius.