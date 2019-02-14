Fresh snowfall, rain in Valley

MeT predicts more rains, snowfall in next 24 hrs
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 13:
The higher reaches of Kashmir on Wednesday received fresh spell of snowfall while plains including Srinagar were lashed by rains and the Meteorological (MeT) department predicted widespread rains and snowfall in the valley during next 24 to 36 hours.
The plains including Srinagar received a mix of snow and rains during the night while other districts of Valley received light to moderate snowfall.
Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that widespread rains and snowfall is most likely in many places of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said there would be moderate snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh region especially Drass, Kargil and Zanskar region during the next 24 to 36 hours.
Lotus said it is predicted under the influence of western disturbance.
"However, there was a light snowfall at Gulmarg and other higher reaches of north Kashmir and Pir Panchal region on Wednesday and it will continue,” Lotus said.
He said there would be significant improvement in weather from February 15 onwards.
A MeT official said fresh snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts as well as in Kupwara.
He said while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 30 cm snow during the night. “Pahalgam recorded 3 cm of snow”.
Kupwara in north Kashmir received three inches of fresh snow, he said.
The minimum night temperature in Srinagar was - 0.1 degrees Celsius while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, it was minus 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 3 degrees Celsius respectively.
The minimum temperature in Leh fell to - 6.3 degrees Celsius, Kargil - 17.2 degrees Celsius and Drass - 9.3 degree Celsius.