Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

March 20, 2019 | Agencies

Traffic on Kupwara road to Karnah, a border town in north Kashmir, was once again suspended on Wednesday due to fresh snowfall after resuming on Monday.



Meanwhile, snow clearance operation was temporarily suspended due to fresh snowfall since Tuesday on roads connecting dozens of far-flung and remote areas, including those near the Line of Control (LoC), which remained cut off since January 9 from their respective districts and tehsil headquarters in Kashmir due to accumulation of several feet of snow.



Residents of Karnah staged protests for several days against the failure of government to construct the tunnel and also blocked the Kupwara-Karnah road.



On Monday the road was oped to traffic, but on Wednesday was closed again due to inclement weather.

[With UNI inputs, Representational Pic]