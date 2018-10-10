About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fresh snowfall in upper reaches

Plains including Srinagar experience rainfall


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 09:

 The higher reaches in Kashmir received fresh snowfall while plains including Srinagar were lashed by rains Tuesday, prompting the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway.
An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said Sonamarg, Zojilla Pass, Amarnath cave, Affarvat in Gulmarg, Mughal Road and many other areas in the higher reaches have received fresh snowfall.
The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, received rains, he said.
Owing to snowfall and rains on Zojilla Pass, traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway has been suspended.
A Traffic department official said traffic has been stopped on the highway on both sides as a precautionary measure in the wake of snowfall.
He said due to snowfall on the Mughal Road, traffic on the alternate road-link, which connects Valley with Jammu and the rest of India, has been stopped.

 

